The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of THG opened at $136.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

