The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $886,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,786,000 after acquiring an additional 294,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,279,000 after acquiring an additional 301,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

