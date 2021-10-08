The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 526,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $332.63. The company had a trading volume of 53,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,681. The stock has a market cap of $351.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

