The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.00.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $337.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.91. The firm has a market cap of $356.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

