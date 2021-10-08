The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Shares Down 1.9%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Kansai Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get The Kansai Electric Power alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.