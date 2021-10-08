The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KR stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,302 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

