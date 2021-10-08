The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.57

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $12.04. The L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 16,191 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 24.93%.

In related news, VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $179,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

