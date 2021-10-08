The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Lovesac worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,661. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOVE opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

