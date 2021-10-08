The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.91% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

MOFG stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

