The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

NYSE OSK opened at $106.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.