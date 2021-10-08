The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.46 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,014,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $13,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $136.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.19. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

