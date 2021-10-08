The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.64 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Ciena worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.81 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,639. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

