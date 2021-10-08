The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,515 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $54.75 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

