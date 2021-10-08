The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.63% of NBT Bancorp worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NBTB stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. Research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

