The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $9.49 Million in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 423,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Tilray at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLRY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $15,493,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tilray by 379.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tilray by 221.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLRY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

