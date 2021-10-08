The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $62,026,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $14,187,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kohl’s by 94.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 472,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $8,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

NYSE:KSS opened at $46.92 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.