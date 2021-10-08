The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

