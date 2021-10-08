The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of News worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in News by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after buying an additional 159,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,759,000 after buying an additional 5,178,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in News by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in News by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 309,086 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

