The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Alleghany worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 22.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $642.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $535.72 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $656.41 and a 200 day moving average of $670.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

