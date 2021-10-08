The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,862 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.42% of FTS International worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in FTS International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,125,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter worth $13,016,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FTS International by 24,689.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 479,460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth $6,440,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter worth $5,596,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get FTS International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTSI opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. FTS International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). FTS International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Research analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.