The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Robert Half International worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $107.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

