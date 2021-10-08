The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,000 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

