The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 41,081 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $49,356,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 68.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after buying an additional 620,942 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sanofi by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 212.9% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 350,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

