The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,175 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $266.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

