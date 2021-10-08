The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $9.55 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of NextEra Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after acquiring an additional 644,022 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 389,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 262,739 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 456.5% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 231,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

