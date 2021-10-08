The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Capri worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Capri by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

CPRI opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

