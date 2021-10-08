The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE HYB opened at $9.63 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of The New America High Income Fund worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.