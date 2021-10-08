The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.4% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $141.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

