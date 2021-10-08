The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.4% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $141.31. 100,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

