The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.31. The company had a trading volume of 157,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

