The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534,557 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 4.1% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of The Procter & Gamble worth $641,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $288,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,574,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12,719.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 801,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 795,107 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.54. The company had a trading volume of 238,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.