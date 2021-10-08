The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $696.84 million and $158.92 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00096829 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00759835 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

