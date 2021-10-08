The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.28.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $293.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

