The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Trading Down 8.6%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 24,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08.

About The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

