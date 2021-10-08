The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $62.67 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

