The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. 50,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,424,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

