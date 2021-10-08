The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 133,605 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.05. 157,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

