The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of The Toro worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.77 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

