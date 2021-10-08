The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of The Walt Disney worth $437,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 31.8% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 35,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 104,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,959. The company has a market capitalization of $322.72 billion, a PE ratio of 291.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.