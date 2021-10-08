The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 4,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The Weir Group has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

