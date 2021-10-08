Thingschain Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $36,853.68 and approximately $159.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,233.79 or 1.00130995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00065709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00052359 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004902 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.84 or 0.00535125 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

