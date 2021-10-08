THORChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54.87 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.46 or 0.00015387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $54.87 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00092844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00138250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,930.18 or 0.99852097 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.38 or 0.06693828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

