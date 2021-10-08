Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.19. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 116,683 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

