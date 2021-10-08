thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €8.80 ($10.35) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TKA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.16 ($14.30).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.19 ($9.64) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.87 and its 200 day moving average is €9.53. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

