Tiger King (TKING) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 88.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a market cap of $19.74 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00061246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00143956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00091269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,494.19 or 0.99873410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.54 or 0.06342261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,750,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

