Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

