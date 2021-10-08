Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

TLRY has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tilray stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Tilray has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 14.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 1,187.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 105.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

