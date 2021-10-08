Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.54

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.54 and traded as high as $29.07. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 3,333 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 38.14%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

