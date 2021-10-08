TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,545 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of TimkenSteel worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after buying an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 90,558 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,285 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,352,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,720 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $635.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.