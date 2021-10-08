TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$155.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock traded up C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$134.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,457. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$138.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.1899994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.